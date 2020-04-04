Woman in Hyderabad dies after showing symptoms of COVID-19: Cyberabad Police

Telangana [Hyderabad], Apr 4 (ANI): A woman in Hyderabad died on March 1 after displaying the symptoms of the novel coronavirus confirmed Cyberabad Police CP Sajjanar.

He told ANI, "Manikyam Aka Bharatamma expired on 1st March with COVID-19 symptoms. I along with the medical department and revenue department visited this village. We are trying to track down the villagers who went to her shop. We have kept her family members in government quarantine"

Amoy Kumar, Ranga Reddy District Collector told ANI, "Manikyam who is known as Bharatamma expired and today we got to know that she was having COVID-19. She used to run a small grocery store in the village where so many people would come. I along with CP Sajjanar visited this village. We got a team of 30 officials and conducting a survey among villagers and putting them in-home quarantine,"

He further added, " We asked the family members who attended the cremation to stay in quarantine. We got to know that there were 4 members who came from Bihar by sampark kranti express which was coming from Delhi. Since then they didn't go anywhere out but still, we are trying to track down the people whom they met". (ANI)

