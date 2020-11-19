Woman injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 19 (ANI): Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire in the Harinagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and targetted residential areas of the Manyari village.



A woman suffered serious bullet injuries in the firing when a mortar blasted in their house. Several other houses were partially damaged.

The injured woman, identified as Nisha Devi, had been shifted to the Kathua hospital from where she was referred to the Government Medical College, Jammu. (ANI)

