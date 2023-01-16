Woman injured in celebratory firing in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): A woman sustained injuries when a man fired in the air at a family function in Delhi's Rohini on Tuesday.

At around 12:56 am, a PCR call was received at PS Aman Vihar regarding a firing incident by unidentified persons in which a woman was injured.

The staff of the local police station rushed to the spot where it was learnt that the injured lady namely Asha has been taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

The police team reached Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where the injured Asha was found under treatment.

Further during the investigation, Sandeep stated that a party was hosted by his cousin Shiva.

Sandeep along with his wife was present there.

According to Sandeep, two unidentified persons came and fired towards Asha, who sustained an injury.



On Sandeep's statement, a case u/s 307/34 IPC was registered at PS Aman Vihar and the investigation was taken up.

In view of the sensitivity of the case, multiple teams were constituted for investigation, involving local police PS Aman Vihar and Special Staff Rohini district.

The local residents as well as relatives of the injured who had gathered for the celebration were examined in detail.

CCTV footage around the scene of the crime was examined and local informers were also deployed to get any clues.

During the investigation, Shiva emerged as a prime suspect and he was also absconding from the time of the incident.

Raids were conducted at various places of his hideouts and finally, the accused Shiva was apprehended by the team.

On sustained questioning, Shiva revealed that he was drunk and fired in the air from a locally made firearm (desi katta) but due to intoxication he could not control it and the bullet hit Asha who is his Bhabhi or sister-in-law.

According to the police, at the instance of alleged Shiva , the locally made firearm used in the commission of the crime has been recovered. Efforts are being made to trace the source of the weapon.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

