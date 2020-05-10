Woman inmate of Byculla prison tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): A 54-year-old inmate of Byculla women's jail has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, jail authorities informed.

According to Byculla jail authorities, the woman's first test result on May 8 was negative but the second test conducted on May 9 has come positive. She is under treatment at St George's Hospital, they added. (ANI)

