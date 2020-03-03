Woman IPS officer to probe Ahmednagar incident: Maharashtra Home Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that the government is appointing an IPS woman officer to probe the case related to the alleged assault on a couple in Ahmednagar to withdraw a rape complaint filed by them.

The decision comes after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

"Relatives of the woman and the investigation officer (IO) are accused in this matter. There are a total of eight accused in the case. The victims had reported the incident to the police on several occasions but no accusation was proved," Deshmukh said in a press conference.

According to police, a woman and her husband were allegedly abducted, thrashed and stripped by eight people in Ahmednagar district to force the couple to withdraw a rape complaint. (ANI)

