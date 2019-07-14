Representative image
Woman jumps off building with 2-yr old daughter after fight with husband, dies

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 14:17 IST

Cyberabad [Telangana], July 14 (ANI): A woman allegedly committed suicide here on Sunday by jumping off a building with her two-year-old daughter following a minor quarrel with her husband, said police.
While the woman died on spot, her daughter has sustained injuries. The toddler has been admitted to a private hospital and her mother's body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy.
The police suspect that a quarrel with her husband may have triggered the drastic step.
"Our primary investigation report says, the victim had asked her husband to take her to function to which he refused. This might have forced her to take this extreme step. Otherwise, they were a happy couple and had recently gone on a Srilanka trip" said Lakshmi Narayana, Inspector of Police, Kukatpally.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

