Woman jumps off Rapido bike after driver tries to grope her in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI): A woman jumped off a moving motorcycle when the Rapido driver allegedly tried to grope her in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Deepak.

Giving details, officials said, "On April 21, a woman booked a bike to Indiranagar and the driver took her phone on the pretext of checking OTP and started driving in the wrong direction."



After this, the woman jumped from the moving motorcycle to save herself and the video was recorded on CCTV cameras on the road.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

