Sub-Inspector (SI) R Kumrawat (Photo/ANI)

Woman jumps off third floor after husband's death in accident

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2020 04:13 IST


Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): A woman jumped off the third floor of a mall in Indore on Friday and attempted to commit suicide after her husband died in a road accident recently.

"She was married to a man 15 days ago who died in a road accident on Wednesday. In a suicide note, she wrote that she wanted to be cremated with her husband. She is undergoing treatment," said Sub-Inspector (SI) R Kumrawat.
A live video of the incident has also gone viral.
As soon as the woman jumped off, the guards and other workers at the mall rushed her to the hospital. (ANI)

