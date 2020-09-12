Woman jumps off third floor after husband's death in accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): A woman jumped off the third floor of a mall in Indore on Friday and attempted to commit suicide after her husband died in a road accident recently.



"She was married to a man 15 days ago who died in a road accident on Wednesday. In a suicide note, she wrote that she wanted to be cremated with her husband. She is undergoing treatment," said Sub-Inspector (SI) R Kumrawat.

A live video of the incident has also gone viral.

As soon as the woman jumped off, the guards and other workers at the mall rushed her to the hospital. (ANI)

