Woman killed, body thrown in Telangana's Randa Reddy, rape suspected

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The body of a woman was found on Tuesday morning under Chevella bridge here, police said.

The police suspects that the deceased has been raped and murdered.

Speaking to ANI Prakash Reddy, DCP Shamshabad said, "We had received information in the morning that a woman's body is lying under the bridge. We immediately rushed to the spot and found that someone has killed her and thrown her. The age of the woman would be around 30."

"Rape is suspected, however post mortem reports are yet to confirm," said police.

A case has been registered into the matter and efforts are on to identify the woman.

"We are also collecting the CCTV footage from near the incident site in order to crack the case," Reddy added. (ANI)

