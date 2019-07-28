Woman killed in building collapse in Jodhpur

Jodhpur [Rajasthan], July 28 (ANI): A woman was killed on Sunday after a portion of a residential building collapsed following heavy rainfall in Jodhpur.

"We received a phone call that a portion of the building has been collapsed. We ran to the spot. It happened due to heavy rainfall. One lady has lost her life in the incident," Ram Swarup, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official told ANI.

The building was said to be in dilapidated condition. "Nagar Nigam has asked the owner to get the building repaired. But nothing was done," he added.

The rubble clearing operation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

