Woman killed in road accident in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): A 51-year-old woman named Sandhya was killed in a road accident here on Thursday.

She is wife of Rakesh Bisht, Deputy Director, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in CBI.

A police official informed about a Police Control Room (PCR) call received yesterday at PS Keshav Puram police station regarding the accident.

Sandhya was taken to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Rakesh Bisht, who is a resident of Keshav Puram, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a 20-year-old accused named Vijay hailing from JJ Colony Wazirpur.

Vijay has been arrested and the vehicle involved in the accident has been sized by the Delhi police. An investigation is underway to unearth more facts. (ANI)

