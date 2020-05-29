Woman killed, three injured in road mishap in Andhra's Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): A woman was killed and three others were injured in a road accident on the National Highway at Keesara Village in Kanchikacherla Mandal of Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, at 4 a.m. today morning, when the car she was travelling in hit a lorry from behind.

There were four persons in the car at the time of the accident, said Sub Inspector Srihari Babu.

At first, the police shifted them to Nandigama Government General Hospital. There the woman passenger died. Later, the three injured men were shifted to Guntur Government General Hospital, informed the police.

The incident took place when the car was travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. The car owner and his friend started their journey from Hyderabad, and two persons got into the car on the way to Vijayawada. Their details are yet to be ascertained, said the police.

Sub Inspector Srihari Babu claimed that the car owner and his friend were in a drunken condition, and the friend who was driving, hit the lorry. Babu said, "Drunken condition and over-speeding are the reasons for the accident."

A case will be registered after legal formalities are completed, added Babu. (ANI)

