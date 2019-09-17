Woman, man assaulted in Rajasthan

Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A woman and a man were allegedly assaulted and their hair were trimmed in Jodha village of Nagaur district for having an affair.

Both were allegedly assaulted by the family of the woman, said police on Monday.

"A video of a woman and a man being assaulted had gone viral. Police reached the spot to gather information about the incident. We are registering an FIR and taking further actions," Superintendent of Police, Vikas Pathak said.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Arya, the family members of the woman assaulted the duo and their hair were trimmed for having an affair.

In the video that went viral on social media, a few people were seen assaulting and cutting the hair of a woman and a man.

"Further investigation is on and police will arrest the accused soon," the ASP added. (ANI)

