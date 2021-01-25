Woman Maoist surrenders before Malkangiri SP, BSF

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], January 25 (ANI): A woman Maoist surrendered before the Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) and Border Security Force (BSF) here on Sunday.

The ultra, Lachchi Khara alias Lachhi alias Gita, was an active member of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC).

A native of Mukudipali in the cut-off Swabhimal Anchal of the district, Lachhi became an active member of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit a year ago. Earlier, she was working as an active militia member of the Maoist party for two years.



"Lachhi was also a member of Guma LOS and joined the Maoist organisation one year ago. Soon she realised that women cadres are being harassed by senior members of the party and decided to desert the organisation. However, she was silent apprehending an attack on her family members by the ultras," said SP Rishikesh Khilari.

"She also disclosed that remaining local cadres are trying to surrender but senior members are not allowing them by issuing death threats to their families. We appeal to them to leave the path of violence and join mainstream for the peaceful development of Swabhiman Anchal," the SP added.

Speaking about her life at the Maoist organisation, Lachhi said, "Women cadres are subjected to continuous physical and mental harassment and are often left neglected. I contemplated leaving the party, but there was fear in my mind that they may kill my family member."

She will get monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the Odisha government. It includes financial assistance for building a house, pursuing studies, and getting training in a vocation of her will. (ANI)

