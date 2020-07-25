Woman missing after car plunges into Telangana's Kallugotla stream

Jogulamba Gadwal (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): A woman went missing after a car carrying three persons slipped into the Kallugotla stream of Undavelli Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, police said on Saturday.

The three persons were travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and were trying to reach the highway via Pulluru village.

Shiva Kumar Reddy and his friend who were travelling in the car reached the bank but Reddy's wife, Sindhu Reddy went missing.

Venkataramayya, Sub-Inspector of Undavelli speaking to ANI over phone said, "In the morning at 5 am, a car fell into the stream. There were three people travelling, two men and a lady. The lady is missing. The search operation is underway." (ANI)

