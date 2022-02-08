Woman moves Delhi HC seeking compensation for death of husband in jail, alleges negligence

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): A woman has approached the Delhi High Court for compensation for the death of her husband in jail.

The petition alleged there was a dereliction of duties and negligence on the part of concerned authorities in the treatment of her husband, a murder convict. The man suffered continuous chest pain, the plea claimed.

Justice V Kameswar Rao in a recent order said that the Delhi government Assistant Standing Counsel (ASC) Satyakam shall place on record the documents of which reference has been made in the inquest report conducted by the Metropolitan Magistrate.

The bench also said that he shall produce any other document relevant to the medical condition of the deceased on the next date of hearing. The petition has been listed for hearing on March 3.



The petitioner has moved the petition for compensation through Advocate Jitendra Sethi in which she has alleged the dereliction of duties and negligence on the part of jail officials.

The petition alleged that the husband of petitioner died in April 2020 in Jail. He was suffering from heart disease. His left and right arteries were blocked more than 90 percent.

Advocate Jitendra Sethi argued that the petitioner Sanju had met her husband in the first week of March 2020. At the time his condition was not good and was suffering from chest pain and breathlessness. This was informed to the jail authorities.

The petition alleged that the deceased had informed his wife that he had applied for parole on the medical ground. He wished to undergo treatment. Before that, he died in the first week of April 2020. He was taken to DDU hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The petition also said the petitioner has three daughters. They had moved a representation for compensation to LG in August 2020 but it is not decided till date. (ANI)

