Woman nabbed at Kolkata airport with powdered gold concealed in body cavity

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], Feb 7 (ANI): A woman passenger who had concealed gold in powder form in her body cavity was nabbed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, here on Friday, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said.

"The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has detected gold in powder form weighing about 500 gm from a lady passenger, concealed in body cavity at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International(NSCBI) Airport," CISF posted on their official handle.

The woman passenger along with the recovered gold powder was handed over to Customs Department. (ANI)

