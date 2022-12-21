Woman Naxal carrying bounty of Rs 1 lakh surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 21 (ANI): A woman Naxal who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head has surrendered to the police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman Naxal, Kumari Hemla was associated with the Naxalite organisation since 2014. She joined as a CNM (Chetna Natya Mandali) member in 2014 and has been Mritul LOS (Local Organization Squad) member from 2016 to 2019. She was working as President of DAKMS (Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh) from 2019 till now.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) R K Barman said, "She was involved in many major incidents such as the Bijapur incident in 2017 and the Mirtur Timneer forest incident in 2018 in which eight Naxalites were killed."

"Fed up with the hollow ideology of the Naxalites and influenced by the schemes of the administration, she surrendered before the Dantewada police. Senior police officers, including DIG Kamlochan Kashyap, CRPF DIG Vinay Kumar and Dantewada SP Siddharth Tiwari were present on the occasion," he said.



So far, a total of 567 Naxalites have surrendered, including 143 Naxals, who were having rewards on their heads, ASP Barman added. (ANI)