Koraput (Odisha) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): A woman Naxal, Tulsi Ulaka, carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh, surrendered before the Koraput Police on Friday.

"She was a member of Narayan Patna area Committee and was involved in killings of many civilians and police personnel," informed the police.

Since she has surrendered voluntarily, the reward money will be given to her as per the surrender policy, the police further added. (ANI)