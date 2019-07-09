Woman Naxal killed in encounter at Sukma on Tuesday

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 9 (ANI): A female Naxal having a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on her head was killed in an encounter with security forces in Dabbakonta area of Sukma on Tuesday.

She has been identified as Kuram Bhime hailing from Gaganpalli and was section commander of People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA).

Police claim to recover an INSAS rifle looted from CRPF during Tadmetla attack in 2010 from her possession. In Tadmetla attack 76 CRPF jawans were killed by Maoist in 2010, informed DIG Anti Naxal Operations P Sundarraj.

She was killed following a joint counter-insurgency operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Gaurd (DRG) and CoBRA, CRPF.

"We have information about the movement of 25-30 Naxalite in uniform in the area following which a trap was laid. However, seeing the police party the Naxalites open fired following which we retaliated. The Naxalites fled the spot and upon search, the dead body of female Naxalite is recovered," said Salabh Sinha, SP, Sukma.

Also, a huge amount of Naxalite material has been recovered. (ANI)

