Woman Naxal shot dead in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): A woman Naxal was shot dead by security forces during a special operation here on Monday morning.

As per the CRPF officials, the body of the woman Naxal and three rifles were recovered from the South of Basaguda area after special operation by troops of 204 CoBRA, 168 Battalion CRPF and Chattisgarh police.

A search operation is underway, the CRPF added. (ANI)

