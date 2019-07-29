Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with the C-60 police force in Garanji forest area here on Monday.
The C-60 force has been tasked with the responsibility of countering Maoist violence in the state.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Woman Naxalite killed in Maharashtra by C-60 police force
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:40 IST
