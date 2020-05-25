Woman onboard Delhi bound train delivers baby

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A woman passenger in a Delhi bound express train gave birth to a baby during the journey. Both mother and baby were healthy, South Western Railway said in a statement.

According to the statement, the passenger in 02691 KSR Bengaluru-New Delhi Special Express train reported labour pains around 5.30 hrs on May 24 near Agra. A doctor was arranged at Mathura but the passenger refused treatment due to fear of coronavirus.

However, a lady doctor who was a passenger on the same train helped in the process of delivering the baby. The delivery was completed near Delhi station. Both mother and baby are healthy, it added. (ANI)

