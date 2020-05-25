New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A woman passenger in a Delhi bound express train gave birth to a baby during the journey. Both mother and baby were healthy, South Western Railway said in a statement.
According to the statement, the passenger in 02691 KSR Bengaluru-New Delhi Special Express train reported labour pains around 5.30 hrs on May 24 near Agra. A doctor was arranged at Mathura but the passenger refused treatment due to fear of coronavirus.
However, a lady doctor who was a passenger on the same train helped in the process of delivering the baby. The delivery was completed near Delhi station. Both mother and baby are healthy, it added. (ANI)
Woman onboard Delhi bound train delivers baby
ANI | Updated: May 25, 2020 08:33 IST
