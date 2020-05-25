Woman onboard Shramik special train delivers baby in Odisha's Titlagarh

Balangir (Odisha) [India], May 24 (ANI): A pregnant woman onboard a 'Shramik special' train to Chhattisgarh delivered a baby girl on Sunday in the Titlagarh town of Balangir district in Odisha.

The mother and child were shifted to a government hospital; condition of both is said to be stable.

"The lady was going to Chhattisgarh when she underwent labour pain. The mother and daughter are healthy. Medical assistance has been provided and they have been placed in complete isolation," Rani Mishra, SDMO, Titlagarh Government Hospital told ANI here.

Sudhakar Nayak, Sub-Collector, Titlagarh, said that the lady and child had been shifted to the hospital with the help of local authorities and RPF personnel. (ANI)

