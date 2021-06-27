Woman pours boiling oil on mother-in-law in Andhra's Krishna

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): In a shocking incident, police detained a woman in the Krishna district for allegedly pouring hot boiling oil on her mother-in-law.

The incident took place in Mandapadu village, Gudivada mandal where Swaroopa allegedly poured hot oil on her mother-in-law Chukka Lakshmi on Saturday night.

According to V Durgarao, Inspector, Gudivada Two Town Circle Police, Chukka Lakshmi (55) has been staying with her son Sivanarayana and daughter-in-law Swaroopa in a small thatched hut in Mandapadu village.

Chukka Lakshmi has recently got some money from Government's welfare scheme. Son Siva asked his mother to give money to repair the house as the rainy season is approaching. But mother refused to give the money to him as she has other plans. Following this, daughter-in-law Swaroopa had a spat of words with Chukka Lakshmi.

On Saturday night, the brawl took a violent turn when Swaroopa allegedly poured hot boiling oil on the face and body of the mother-in- law Chukka Lakshmi. Following this, Lakshmi was admitted to Gudivada government hospital. She later shifted to Vijayawada hospital for better treatment.

A case has been filed in Gudivada Two Town Police Station. The police have detained Swaroopa and Sivanarayana. The investigation is underway. (ANI)