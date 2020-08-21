Woman project officer heads initiative to protect wildlife in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Aliya Mir, a woman project officer is playing a vital role to protect the animals in Jammu and Kashmir.

The region, which has three different climatic conditions has rich biodiversity and Mir considers working for the same as a gift.

Mir, a resident of Srinagar says she was born in a family who created a conducive environment for her, encouraged her to pursue her love for the animals.

After getting married, Mir moved to Delhi where she started working with Wildlife SOS campaigning against the animal abuse. She was heading regional offshoot of the NGO in the national capital. Later, she was shifted to Kashmir as Project Manager J&K.

Speaking to ANI, Mir said, "Back in 2007, when we shifted our project basecamp from Delhi to Kashmir, we saw a man-animal conflict here."

"We decided to mitigate the conflict between the two as this planet is for both humans and animals," said Mir, who is leading a project with a motto of 'Mitigation of man-animal conflict'.

Mir is the only female member on the field in the J&K team. She has a network of volunteers across the Union Territory, who tips her off about incidents of animal plight requiring immediate intervention. With a highly-skilled staff at her disposal, she entertains a complaint or a grievance and does her job.

She is also heading the rescue rehabilitation centers of Dachigam and Pahalgam park where a group of Himalayan black bears are under rehabilitation and are looked after by her team.

"Our work is not restricted to Dachigam, it is spread across Kashmir. We rescue animals and create awareness among people about the preservation of wildlife. Our team visits local areas to educate the people," said Mir adding it is her passion to work for the animals. (ANI)

