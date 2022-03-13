Woman raped inside bus in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, two arrested

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): A woman was allegedly raped in a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. Dhar police have arrested two people on Saturday in connection with the case while the third accused is absconding.

"We have arrested two persons in a case of gang rape. Yesterday a woman has complained of rape. Police registered a case of gang rape against three persons. Search is on to find the other accused", said Aditya Pratap Singh, Dhar SP.

According to the Manawar police station, on Friday the bus in which the woman was travelling was going from Kukshi to Manavar and she was supposed to get down in Longsari. The driver, conductor and cleaner did not drop her in Longsari. Then other people raised questions and they said that they will drop her in Gandhwani. When the bus was empty, the conductor stopped the bus and raped the woman at a secluded place between Gulati Road and Balipur Road. Then the driver and the cleaner also tried to rape her.



When the girl started shouting, it caught the attention of the passers-by. When the local people went to her, the woman told them about the whole incident. People caught the driver, but the cleaner and the conductor fled.

The Manawar police station also registered a case of gang rape against the rapist conductor and the cleaner and driver who cooperated.

The Manawar police station registered a case under sections of gang rape. "The absconding will be arrested soon. Police registered a case under sections 376,376 D,376(2)K of IPC and other sections", added Aditya Pratap Singh. (ANI)

