Woman raped on pretext of providing job in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): A woman was brutally injured and raped on the pretext of providing a job in Delhi's Dwarka, police informed on Monday.

As per officials information received by Delhi Police, the accused, Ankit Sehrawat, called the woman to a hotel on Saturday in Dwarka on the pretext of providing a job to her.

"The woman told us that she was forced to drink liquor when she reached the hotel. Later, the accused raped her and even tried to strangulate her. He even injured her face by hitting her. She sustained injuries on her face," police said.

Police further informed that the accused even tried to kill the victim and locked her inside the room.



Following the incident, the accused fled away from the location and the victim called Dwarka, Sector-9 Police Station.

"We immediately reached the spot and found that the main entrance of the hotel was locked and the victim was crying in the balcony of the second floor. Nobody opened the door, so it was broken with a stone to enter the hotel," police said.

The victim was later sent to the hospital for medical examination and an FIR has been registered against the accused on Sunday.

The hotel Manager has been arrested who had not allowed the police to enter the premises, said the Delhi Police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

