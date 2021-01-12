Woman raped twice inside moving bus in Maharashtra's Washim

Washim (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): A woman in Pune has alleged that she was raped twice inside a moving private luxury bus while it was on way to the city from Nagpur, police said.

According to the victim, the cleaner raped her in the moving bus by threatening her, Assistant Police Inspector (API) of Washim said.



The woman reported the incident to Pune's Ranjangaon Police, but as the incident took place in the Washim district, the Pune Police has transferred the complaint to the Malegaon Police of Washim.

A zero FIR has been registered based on the statement of the victim, a senior police officer of Ranjangaon Police Station said yesterday.

The police have filed a case against the bus cleaner. (ANI)

