Woman recites Hanuma Chalisa while undergoing brain tumor surgery at AIIMS

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Devotional verses from the Hanuman Chalisa recited by a 24-year-old patient resounded inside an operating room at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here as doctors performed a complex surgery to successfully remove her brain tumour.

During the entire three-hour-long operation, the patient remained awake and recited the entire Hanuman Chalisa during a crucial part of the surgery conducted by doctors at the premier hospital's Department of Neurosurgery, Dr Deepak Gupta who was part of the operating team told ANI.

According to Dr Gupta, the woman was given local anesthesia injections for scalp block and painkiller medicines.



The patient who aspires to be a school teacher is currently under medical supervision at the hospital and will be discharged on Saturday.

AIIMS has over the last 20 years carried out many, "awake craniotomies" or surgeries in which patients are kept awake to ensure that critical areas of their brain are not damaged.

More than 500 such procedures must have been completed in 20 years, according to AIIMS authorities.

Nowadays, quick recovery and discharge is possible in majority of such cases. Patients with tumors near eloquent areas (motor and speech areas) benefit from such surgeries. (ANI)

