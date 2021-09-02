Woman recovers from COVID after 4 months of treatment at hospital in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 2 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodara district has recovered from Covid-19 after four months of medical treatment at the hospital.

According to the Nodal Officer of the SSG hospital, Dr Osman Belim, Pushpaben was admitted for the past four months and she is still on oxygen support at home.

Speaking to ANI, SSG hospital's Nodal Officer said, "We discharged her two days back. She's on oxygen support at home. I am yet to come across a case like hers in India."





"She is on heavy antibiotics and injections to revive her damaged lungs and to make them functional again. The challenge was also to ensure that her blood pressure is low, and to be able to prevent fibrosis of the lungs," he added.

On the other hand, Pushpaben is happy that she finally had returned to her home to her family.

"I remained strong and thought that I will definitely return to my home. I am back after four months. I am very happy. I was on the ventilator. The hospital staff supported me a lot. It is due to their hard work and my willpower that I am back with my family today," she said. (ANI)

