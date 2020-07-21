Woman rescued, prostitution racket busted in Goa, says police

Calangute (Goa) [India], July 21 (ANI): The crime branch and women police station, based on specific information, conducted a joint raid and claimed to have busted a prostitution racket in Calangute area of the state, the police informed.

The team also rescued a 33-year-old, from Punjab, during the operation, the police said. She was apparently about to be delivered to prospective customers at the time of the raid.

An alleged pimp has been taken into custody. The case has been registered under section 370 IPC and 4, 5, and 7 of ITP Act, at the Women Police station. (ANI)

