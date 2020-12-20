Woman returned from Kuwait, missing from airport

Awaiting for approval

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): A 32-year-old woman returned from Kuwait and missed from the Gannavaram airport in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Salasatti Durga was working in Kuwait for two years and returning home, her husband Satyanarayana who is resident of Nelamuru village, West Godavari district told the police.



"My wife had gone to Kuwait 24 months ago and returned back on December 16. She boarded a flight from Kuwait at 10.46 am and landed at Gannavaram airport at 6.50 pm the same day. According to CCTV footage she came out of the airport carrying a stroller with two handbags and two big bags," Satyanarayana informed the police.

"But there are no visuals after coming out of the airport so I complained at Gannavaram police station. The police came to the airport and inquired. They checked CCTV footage. It is found that she landed and checked out," he added.

Sivaji, Gannavaram Circle Inspector said that they have checked airport premises and CCTV footage it is confirming the arrival of Durga and a missing case has been registered on Sunday.

"Satyanarayana had no prior information about his wife's arrival. He received a Whatsapp message from Durga's colleague inquiring whether she reached home or not after that he rushed to Gannavaram airport, and inquired about her," he said. (ANI)

