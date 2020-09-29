Woman returns from Oman with help of Indian govt, says was harassed by employers

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): A 55-year-old woman returned home from Oman after 11 months, saying she was harassed by her employers there.

"I went to Oman on October 23, 2019. An agent used to come here and convince me to go to Oman. He sent me there for work but bad things happened. I was sold on three occasions. People over there used to force me to do menial jobs. Also forced me to have physical relations," the woman told ANI.

"When I contacted my son, he sent a letter to the embassy. So they gave my papers to the local police and my phone number as well. They found me and brought me to an office in Oman. After 11 months I reached my home. I thank the Indian government and my son," she said.



The woman returned to Lucknow from Muscat on August 25.

Her son Mosim Khan said, "I do book-binding work in Lucknow. Due to the economic crisis in our family, my mother went there. The agent mentally pressurised my mother to go to Oman."

"I had asked the agent to give me papers belonging to my mother before going to Oman so that I have proof of my mother going there. The agent had told her that he was sending her free of cost, but he took Rs 50,000 from my mother," Khan said.

"No one knew about it, but when my mother was in trouble and contacted me, then she gave these details. I have contacted the Embassy and Human Rights Commission and wrote to the Indian government and I thank them that my mother is back home now," he added. (ANI)

