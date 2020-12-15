Woman sarpanch candidate from J-K's Rajouri wins by record margin

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 15 (ANI): A woman sarpanch candidate hailing from Doongi block's Dherrian Panchayat, won over 90 per cent votes as she defeated a male candidate, with the record margin in the Rajouri district.

Candidate Rubina Choudhary, who has won the sarpanch by-polls is aiming to solve issues related to basic amenities including water and electricity.





While thanking the Centre, Rubina said: "I would like to thank the government of India for giving them the opportunity. Over 90 per cent of people here have voted for me. I am really proud of this feat that they voted a woman and made her win with such a huge margin."

"I would like to thank the people of Dherrian Panchayat. I would also like to thank the administration here for conducting fair elections, especially the District Magistrate and SSP."

Talking about the prevailing problems of the Dherrian Panchayat, Rubina said," This is a border area. There are many problems related to electricity, water, and road. People of the village are forced to fetch water from faraway places. Hopefully, I will solve all these."

Ajwar Hussain, Nab Sarpanch of Dherrian said that people of the Panchayat here has set an example by choosing Rubina.

"I would like to thank the government of India. The people of Dherrian Panchayat has set a great example by choosing a woman candidate, who is well educated," said Ajwar. (ANI)

