Woman shot at by unidentified assailants amid robbery attempt in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 29 (ANI): A woman was allegedly robbed and shot by some unknown assailants while travelling by an auto-rickshaw on late Saturday night in Patna.

The incident took place at the Chiraiyatand Bridge here. The auto-rickshaw driver fled from the scene leaving his vehicle behind.

The woman has been identified as a resident of the Siwan district, according to the ASI, Jakkanpur police station. "The woman has been seriously injured and her condition is critical. She was admitted to the PMCH hospital here by a local," he added.



Mansoor Ali, the local resident who helped the woman get hospitalised, said that he heard her cry for help and reached the spot.

"I heard a woman crying for help, there was blood all around. I have seen her injured so I called the PCR from her mobile phone," Ali said.

On Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting with senior police officials on the increasing crime rate. He instructed police to escalate the patrolling in the state. (ANI)





