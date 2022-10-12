Woman shot dead in clash between UP Police, people of Uttarakhand's Bharatpur village; five cops injured

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 12 (ANI): People protested after a woman was shot dead in a clash that broke out between Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Police and the people of Bharatpur village in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

Five Uttar Pradesh police personnel were injured in the clash and they are undergoing treatment.

According to Uttarakhand Police, the Moradabad Police had gone to Udham Singh Nagar to arrest a criminal carrying reward of Rs 50,000.



The Moradabad Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Shalabh Mathur, said that the criminal escaped from Bharatpur village and when the police team reached, they were taken hostage.



"The accused is a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. He escaped from there (Bharatpur village). When our police team reached, they were taken hostage and their weapons were snatched," he said.

"Our five police personnel got injured and they are undergoing treatment. Uttarkhand police confirmed that a woman has died in this incident," he added.

Uttarakhand Police said they will take fair and legal action in this matter. (ANI)

