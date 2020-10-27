Woman shot dead in Haryana's Ballabgarh, accused arrested

Ballabgarh (Haryana) [India], October 27 (ANI): A woman was allegedly shot dead by a man in Ballabgarh on Monday when the victim went to college to appear for her examination.

The accused has been arrested.

"We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter," says the victim's father.

"My daughter went to appear for an examination at the college. The assailant tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her," he added.

"Nikita had come to college for an exam. Accused, Touseef, whom she knew, tried to speak to her and then shot her," said Jaiveer Rathi ACP Ballabgarh



The victim was a student of B Com final year. (ANI)








