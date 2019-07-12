Woman stabbed by live-in partner in Delhi's Munirka

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): A divorced woman was allegedly stabbed in the stomach by her live-in partner in South Delhi's Munirka. She has been admitted to the hospital and is in a critical condition. Police have arrested the accused.

"The man stabbed his partner in the stomach, outside a school in Munirka, on Thursday," informed a police official.

According to the initial investigation, the woman had gone to pick up her son from the area's JD Tytler School, when the man attacked her, stabbing her into the stomach.

Police is trying to ascertain the motive behind the crime but preliminary reports suggest the accused attacked the woman over suspicion of her having an affair.

There has been a spike in crime in Delhi over the last few days. Police have also stepped up their efforts to contain criminal activities.

On Thursday, unknown assailants fired at a woman in Delhi's Dwarka, wounding her critically.

Earlier this week, bike-borne men shot dead one Nishant Sharma outside his home in Sangam Vihar. (ANI)

