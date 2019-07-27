Woman stabbed to death in crowded market in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by a man in a crowded Bhogal market on Friday, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Preeti and the accused as Munajir.

In a statement, DCP South East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal said, "On July 26 around 7 pm, a PCR call was received regarding a woman who has been stabbed. By the time we reached the spot, the woman was already taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead."

"Public had gathered there and thrashed the accused Munasir, who is 25-years-old and is a resident of the same neighbourhood in Sarai Kale Khan. He was taken by PCR to AIIMS Trauma center and is currently under police custody," Biswal added.

The deceased worked as domestic help in a household in Bhogal and was staying with her brother who is an auto driver.

"Earlier, the accused used to work as a sweeper in Safdarjung Hospital on a contract basis. He is now unemployed and lives with two unmarried sisters," Biswal said.

"A knife has been recovered and a case is registered against the accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," he added.

Speaking to ANI, brother of the victim, Manoj Kumar said, "My sister was stabbed 15-20 times by a man with a knife when she was returning from her office. He was later caught and thrashed by the public."

Kumar added, "The man who stabbed my sister lives near my house. He was following my sister from the past few days."

"Police have not given post-mortem report till now," he said.

"My neighbours told me that the accused had given a warning that by July 20 he will do an act like this. We want justice now and I appeal for capital punishment for the accused," he added.

An eye witness said, "I saw a man stabbing the woman in front of the crowded market. We tried to rescue her and she ran away for a while but fell down due to injuries. After this, that man again stabbed her, this time on her neck."

"The woman used to work at a place near my shop. There were more than 200 people at the time of the incident but no one could save her as the man had a knife," he said.

"The accused was waiting for past one hour for the woman to come out of office," he added. (ANI)

