Woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Jammu, her 4 contacts test positive

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): Four persons associated with a COVID-19 patient, who succumbed to infection here at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMC&H) in Jammu on Thursday, have tested positive for the virus.



According to Udhampur District Collector Piyush Singla, 12 contacts of the deceased, a resident of Tikri area, were established. Out of these, 10 samples were collected in Udhampur and 4 of them have turned out positive. However, report of the deceased's son and husband is awaited from the GMC&H.

In view of the surge in COVID-19 positive cases, Tikri has been declared as a "red zone" and aggressive contact tracing is being done by health teams. Also, a strict containment plan is being implemented by the administration.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 158 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, including 4 cured and discharged and 4 deaths. (ANI)

