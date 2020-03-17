Woman tests positive for coronavirus in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): A woman has tested positive for novel coronavirus in the city.

The 29-year-old woman had returned from Malaysia recently. She is a resident of Sector-9 and has been admitted to the isolation ward of a government hospital in Sector-10.

She had reached the hospital to get medicines as she was suffering from a fever. On gauging the symptoms afflicting the woman, the doctors sent her samples to NCDC for inspection in which she tested positive for coronavirus.

The samples have also been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The Health Department has inspected the family members of the woman as well. As part of contact tracing, the people in the vicinity of the woman's residence are also being checked.

A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease.

The government has decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums and cultural centres.

Earlier, the government had suspended all visas to prevent the spread of the virus which has claimed over 6000 lives. (ANI)

