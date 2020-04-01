Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, tally at 24

Gaya (Bihar) [India], April 1 (ANI): A woman, with travel history to Dubai, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Gaya, taking the total tally to 24 in Bihar, said an official on Wednesday.

"A woman, with travel history to Dubai, has tested positive for the COVID-19 positive in Gaya, taking the total cases to 24 in Bihar," said Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

He also said that a team has been formed to locate 81 Indians and 57 foreigners who came in the state after attending Delhi's Tablighi Jammat event.

A meeting was held at Markaz by the Tableeghi Jamaat last month and several COVID-19 positive cases have been of those who attended the gathering.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier said that a total of 23 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state till now while one person has died due to the infection. (ANI)

