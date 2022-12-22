Woman tests positive for Omicron sub-variant BF.7 in Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 22 (ANI): A 61-year-old woman, a resident of the Subhanpura area of Vadodara, has tested positive for the Omicron sub-variant BF.7.

As per the information provided by Vadodara Municipal Corporation, the woman who arrived in the city in September from the USA, tested positive. Her genome sequence was sent to the Gandhinagar lab. According to the reports, she was positive for BF.7, a new variant of coronavirus.

The woman's health is fine at the moment and it was stated that no one around her is suffering from this new variant. She recovered in home isolation.



Municipal Commissioner Banchha Nidhi Pani said that at present, a new variant BF.7 has been reported. A lady had come from America on September 11 to Vadodara city and tested positive on September 18. Her sample was sent for genome sequence and according to reports, she was positive for the new variant.

"Due to the new variant, it is necessary that we take all precautionary measures. The manner in which our vaccination process has been done in India in which people have taken the vaccine is really a record. No one needs to worry much. But it is important that we take precautions, don't be a part of spreading this virus," he added.

There are no other cases of this variant. Currently, the patient is in normal condition, he said. (ANI)

