Woman thrashed in Gurugram police station, NCW issued notice to top cop

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to Gurugram Commissioner of Police to investigate the complaint of a North-Eastern woman who was allegedly beaten inside the police station by police personnel.
"The Commission has immediately intervened and issued a notice to Commissioner of Police, Gurugram to investigate the matter immediately and take action against the erring officials," read a press statement by National Commission for Women (NCW).
"It is a serious issue, the role of police officials is perhaps misunderstood by its own employees, the police officials are supposed to help people and not mete out inhuman behaviour to the people on the basis of a mere allegation," the NCW chairperson stated.
NCW further stated that the Commission was apprised that two of the police officials in question had been suspended while two others have been sent back to the police lines.
"The commission was assured of the well being of the victim who is undergoing treatment at the local government hospital under the supervision of the ACP. The investigating officer of the case against the victim has been changed. The Commission is closely monitoring the case and will assure that justice is meted out to the victim," the press release stated.
Reportedly, a complaint was registered against the police personnel of DLF Cybercity Phase-1 police station accusing them of brutally beating the victim after she was brought in on suspicion of theft on Monday.
The police have also ordered a departmental inquiry against the four accused personnel. (ANI)

