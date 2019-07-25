Woman thrashes husband, his lover in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): A wife allegedly caught her husband 'red-handed' with his lover after which the duo was thrashed by the woman and her relatives here.

The incident happened at Pragathi Nagar on Thursday when wife along with her relatives raided the flat where the husband was allegedly with his lover.

In the purported video of the incident, the wife can be seen thrashing her husband and the woman. She is seen pulling his hair, slapping and punching the woman while she also slapped his husband. She is also seen hitting her with slippers.

Two relatives accompanying the wife were seen thrashing her husband.

According to Bachupally Police, one Laxman was married to Sowjanya and they had two children. However, since the last few months, Laxman was allegedly in an illicit relationship with another woman Anusha and he was staying with her a since last few days in Pragathi Nagar.

Meanwhile, the police took all four of them to the police station.

The woman has not filed any complaint. (ANI)

