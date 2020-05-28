Woman, three children mowed down by goods train in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): A woman and her three children were mowed down by a goods train in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Tuesday night, the police said.

"According to the woman's husband, she along with their three children left the house after an argument with him. They allegedly committed suicide. The incident happened at around 8 pm," said Hemant Kutiyal, Superintendent of Police, Chandauli.

Kutiyal stated that an initial investigation has revealed that her husband suspected that she was having an illicit affair.

He said that the woman was 40-year-old, her two daughters were aged 20 and 16 and son was 19. (ANI)

