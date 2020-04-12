Woman throws her five children into Ganga River in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): A woman allegedly threw her five children into the Ganges after an argument with her husband in Bhadohi here. The body of an 11-year-old girl has been recovered from the river so far, police said.

The incident took place today in Gopiganj Kotwali area's Jahangirabad Ganga Ghat.

"Initially we were informed that the woman along with her children jumped into the river but later it was clarified that the woman had thrown her children in the river and she has accepted doing so. A search operation is underway," said Ram Badan Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP).

Search for the other four children is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

