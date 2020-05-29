Woman travelling in Shramik train goes into labour, gives birth to girl

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 28 (ANI): A woman travelling in Shramik Special train went into labour on Wednesday evening forcing the train to halt at Sirari Railway station on Keul-Gaya line.
Asha Kumari was rushed to Sadar Hospital. She delivered a girl on Thursday morning.
"Asha Kumari, on-board a Shramik Special train entered in labour pain at 7 pm yesterday at Sirari Railway station in Keul-Gaya line. She was taken to Sadar Hospital and attended with the help of DM Sheikhpura. At 7:30 am today she was blessed with a baby girl," Aadhar Raj, Senior DCM, Danapur told the media.
The train was running from Ludhiana to Bhagalpur. (ANI)
May 28, 2020
