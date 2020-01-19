Woman trekker trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu forest

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): A 40-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant inside Palamalai forest in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The woman who hailed from Kerala and was an employee of a private eye hospital in the city was trekking at the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range when she was attacked by the elephant and died on the spot, forest department officials said.

According to the officials the woman identified as Bhuvaneswari had gone trekking along with seven of her friends without permission.

In the interior regions of the forest near Kunjoor, the trekkers were chased by a wild jumbo. While others with her managed to escape, Bhuvaneshwari was attacked by the wild elephant and died on the spot.

Periyanaiken Palayam forest department has registered a case and is investigating the case with 7 others who were with Bhuvaneshwari.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

